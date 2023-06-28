Clock work…

A worker with Smith’s Bell and Clock Service of Camby, Indiana began disassembling the Van Wert National Bank clock in downtown Van Wert early Tuesday afternoon. Once repaired and restored, the clock will be returned to its familiar spot on E. Main St. Work is expected to take between 8-12 months. Private donations are being used to cover the cost and the project is being spearheaded by Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert County Foundation. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent