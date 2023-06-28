Marshall: no grass clippings on streets

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Mowing season is in full swing and a plea went out during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City council.

Councilman At-Large Bill Marshall, who chairs the Health, Service and Safety Committee, urged residents not to blow grass clippings onto city streets.

“It’s a dangerous situation especially for two-wheel bikes, motorcycles, etc., Marshall said. “If you have someone commercially doing your property, please inform them to police that area.”

Contrary to what some believe, it is illegal to leave grass clippings on public streets.

The Van Wert Code of Ordinances, 96.21 Littering Public Ways reads “…litter means garbage, trash, waste, rubbish, ashes, cans, bottles, wire, paper, cartons, boxes, automobile parts, furniture, glass, grass clippings, or anything else of an unsightly or unsanitary nature thrown, dropped, discarded, placed, or deposited by a person on pubic property, on private property not owned by him or her, or in or on waters of the state, unless the person has: (1) Been directed to do so by a public official as part of a litter collection drive; (2) Thrown, dropped, discarded, placed, or deposited the material in a receptacle in a manner that prevented its being carried away by the elements; or (3) Been issued a permit or license covering the material pursuant to R.C.”

Police Chief Doug Weigle said his department will investigate if called and will normally try to educate the person involved.