Muni Court’s CAMO Court re-certified

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Veterans Court (CAMO Court) of the Van Wert Municipal Court has earned re-certification from the Supreme Court of Ohio Commission on Specialized Dockets.

To receive the certification, a local court must submit a detailed application, undergo a visit and report on its practices, and provides specific program materials in response to certification standards that went into effect in January 2014.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy congratulated Judge Jill T. Worthington and the Van Wert CAMO Court for meeting the standards required for final certification.

“Specialized dockets offer an alternative to incarceration, and reflect a community’s belief in second chances,” Justice Kennedy said. “They focus on people who are willing to work to overcome the personal challenges that led to their involvement in the justice system. The court and community partners work together to supervise treatment, training, and support, providing local solutions to local problems under leadership of the local court.”

Courts with specialized dockets address specific treatment needs of people who are charged with a variety of offenses using recommended best-practices that focus on offender accountability, behavior change and recovery. There are 258 certified dockets in Ohio courts with expertise in areas such as: drug and alcohol addiction, mental health, domestic violence, human trafficking and veterans issues

The certification standards provide a minimum level of uniform practices for specialized dockets throughout Ohio and allow local courts to innovate and tailor programs to meet their community’s needs and resources.

“Courts Assisting Military Offenders is a proud partner with our veterans who have a need and want to change their lives. CAMO Court works as a concerted team effort to identify and address specific problems to help those veterans find solutions,” Judge Worthington said. “We care about these men and women who have sacrificed so much.”

The certification requirements include establishing eligibility requirements, evaluating effectiveness of the specialized docket, and assembling a treatment team to implement daily operations of the specialized docket. The team is headed by the specialized docket judge and can include licensed treatment providers, law enforcement, court personnel, and more.

The Commission on Specialized Dockets has 22 members to advise the Supreme Court and its staff regarding the statewide rules and uniform standards concerning specialized dockets in Ohio courts; the development and delivery of specialized docket services to Ohio courts; and the creation of training programs for judges and court personnel. The commission makes all decisions regarding final certification.