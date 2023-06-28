YMCA offering annual youth golf clinic

VW independent sports/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced its annual free youth golf clinic, a fun-filled event designed to introduce young individuals to the world of golf. The clinic will take place July 17-21 at Hickory Sticks Golf Course in Van Wert.

The clinic will cater to two age groups, ensuring that participants receive tailored instruction and an optimal learning environment. The first group, consisting of children aged 7-9, will enjoy three days of golf from Monday to Wednesday. The second group, aged 10-12, will have their turn from Wednesday to Friday, with an additional day to enhance their golfing abilities.

Leading the instructional sessions will be Al Welch, a former high school golf coach with an extensive background in mentoring young athletes. Welch’s wealth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable in teaching participants the fundamentals of golf, including putting, chipping, and the effective use of longer irons.

To further enhance the experience, each participant will receive a free t-shirt donated by three local businesses: Fuerst Family Chiropractic, Quality Painting and Roofing and Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy.

The YMCA free youth golf clinic aims to provide an inclusive and educational environment where children can learn valuable skills, develop their coordination, and embrace the spirit of healthy competition. Through this initiative, the YMCA continues its mission to promote physical activity and personal growth among young individuals.

For more information and registration details, call the YMCA at 419.238.0443 and for information on any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Corey Clifton, YMCA Program Director at Corey@vwymca.org or visit www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.