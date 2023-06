This picture from outside of the WKSD/WERT radio studios at Lincoln Highway and Mendon Road may not do it justice, but it shows the haze that was present all day on Wednesday. In fact, it may have been the haziest day caused by the Canadian wildfires. An Air Quality Alert was issued and the Ohio Department of Health issued a set of precautions. More haze is expected today. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent