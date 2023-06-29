Cast announced for VWCT production

VW independent staff/submitted information

The youth production of “Trial of the Wicked Witch” will be on the Van Wert Civic Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. July 21-22, and 2 p.m. July 23.

The following 21 local youths are cast members for this latest family friendly show:

Ivy Lippi, Alyssa Wells, Mox Sinn, Abbie Mengerink, Beth Garrett, Colt Morrow, Jettie Rammel, Brody Kreischer, Rachel Cluts, Ava Elston, Grayson Baker, Olivia Eickholt, Larissa Sterrett, Hudson Perrott, Kenna Stanton, Xadi Groves, Preston Wells, Hadley Sauer, Briar Miller, Ryan Cluts, and ZaeDee Lippi. The play is directed by Monica Campbell.

Here is the cast of the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of the Trial of the Wicked Witch. Photo submitted

The wicked witch stands trial in the “Court of Once Upon a Time” for her alleged crimes against famous fairy tale characters. Witnesses’ testimonies are challenged, creating a humorous twist on classic tales. In this interactive show, the audience serves as the jury, determining the witch’s fate.

Tickets for the Trial of the Wicked Witch and the last show of the season, Monty Pythons SPAMALOT, to be performed on August 3-6, are available now. Call the box office at 419.238.9689 and leave a message, or click here to get tickets online.