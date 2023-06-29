District finances get layer of extra security

When it comes to the safety and security of district finances, Van Wert City Schools Treasurer Troy Bowersock is taking every precaution.

During his report to the school board on Thursday, Bowersock said he recently enrolled district checking accounts at First Financial Bank in a program called Positive Pay.

“Basically every time we write a check we upload it to the bank and then as the checks clear, the bank matches those checks to make sure there’s no one tampering with the checks or to make sure there’s no fraudulent checks going through,” Bowersock explained. “We also put the same protections on our electronic payments and outgoing payments. Incoming payments we’re not too worried about – anybody who gives us money, we’ll take it.”

Bowersock also informed the board that two new buses are scheduled to arrive on Friday.

In addition to updating the board on work at Eggerss Stadium (see story above), Superintendent Mark Bagley praised the growth of the CEO program, which has grown from 17 students the first year to 76 students in Year No. 7.

He also said grant money was used to spruce up the outside of the School at the Goedde building, including new landscaping that will be maintained by students, with the help of custodial staff.

“It will be student-led and that’s what we wanted with all the different things we have,” Bagley said.

He also said new security cameras have been installed at Van Wert Elementary School.

The board accepted four resignations, including head boys tennis coach Brandon Amstutz; Shelby Pleiman, kindergarten teacher; Jason Holubik, fourth grade teacher and Billie Racer, middle school paraprofessional.

In other business, the board:

Approved all student handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year.

Approved cafeteria prices for the upcoming school year.

Approved a service contract agreement with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

Approved administrative contracts and exempt employees for the next three school years.

The board also accepted a lengthy list of donations from individuals and businesses and the board went into executive session to discuss the employment of personnel.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the First Federal Lecture at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.