Lawmakers seek exempt nursing moms

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Members of the Ohio House of Representatives have passed legislation by State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Angie King’s (R-Celina) to exempt nursing mothers from jury duty.

State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein and. Angie King have teamed up for new legislation. Photo submitted

Under current law, there are only a few exemptions for mothers and jurors that are suffering from a disease or illness. House Bill 34 will create a new exemption for breastfeeding mothers to be excused from jury duty.

“Our legislation seeks to ease the burden on mothers by establishing a jury duty exemption for a mother with a child under the age of one and is breastfeeding,” Klopfenstein said. “To be excused, all a mother would need to do is submit a signed affidavit.”

“This early bonding time between mother and child is critical to the physical, emotional and mental growth,” said King. “The benefits of nursing go well beyond nourishment and are beneficial to the health of both the child and mother.”

Similar legislation exists in 18 other states. The legislation heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

Klopfenstein repesents the 82nd House District, serving residents of Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Defiance counties.

King represents the 84th House District, serving residents of Mercer, Darke and Auglaize counties.