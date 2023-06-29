New turf installation to begin soon at Eggerss Stadium

Superintendent Mark Bagley updates the school board on work at Eggerss Stadium, including the installation of new artificial turf. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

If all goes as scheduled, the transformation of Eggerss Stadium will continue next week with perhaps the most anticipated part of the project, the installation of artificial turf.

During Thursday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education, Superintendent Mark Bagley said the installation process is on track to begin on Wednesday, July 5. It should take crews from Maumee Bay Turf 21 days to complete the work.

Bagley added that concrete restoration work continues and the home side bleachers have been reinstalled. The installation of another important feature, handrails, is expected to begin soon.

“What the fans and players will see this year…the players will have a brand new field and the fans are going to have a brand new seating environment where they can actually walk up the stairs with handrails,” he said. “That really is a benefit to our players and coaches and our fans. We’re in the process of doing it the right way.”

“We’re systematically going through (and figuring) where can our money be best spent as we continue this project because we know that inflation has happened,” Bagley continued. “We know when you renovate a 1936 stadium and do the whole thing there’s a lot of things that happen.”

The scoreboard as the stadium is also in line for upgrades before the start of the season, along with finishing work on the Cougar Pride Wall.

“That’ll be one of the last things we do before the start of the season, is insert ‘Cougar Pride’ on the wall and then update the scoreboard as well,” Bagley added. “As you look from the stands down, it’s going to look brand new. As you’re looking from the field up, it’s going to look brand new.”

Aluminite material will be used for ‘Cougar Pride’ and will be anchored to the wall.

Bagley added that people have inquired about naming rights and legacy rights and he said a plan is being formulated for such things.

The massive renovation project, which is planned in three phases, is being paid for by a 20-year, 1.15 mill bond issue that was approved by a 72-28 percent margin in May of 2022. $5 million worth of bonds were sold last summer and renovation work began this spring.

The first home game of the regular season is scheduled for Friday, August 25 against Bath. A home scrimmage against Crestview is planned for Friday, August 11.