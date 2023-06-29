United Way donation…

The United Way of Van Wert County allots funds called Community Impact Funding that is to be allocated to qualified applicants each year. Delphos Public Library was awarded $2,000 to be used for a Storywalk project at Stadium Park in Delphos. Collaborating with the City of Delphos and Delphos Chamber of Commerce, Storywalk will provide early literacy learning, family engagement, and promote family and child together time. Pictured from left to right are Tressa Ringwald, United Way, Kelly Rist, Rachel Strahm, and Julie Johns, Delphos Public Library. Photo submitted