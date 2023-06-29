Welch awarded Elks Legacy Scholarship

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Kyra Welch. The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk Members.

Kyra Welch

Welch, the daughter of Robert and Jacque Welch, graduated from Van Wert High School in May and will attend Wittenberg University this fall and will major in education and minoring in exercise science. She will also play basketball for Wittenberg.

During high school Welch was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Spanish Club, Service Pack, the Van Wert Athletic Sportsmanship Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and participated in cross country, football and basketball cheer, competition cheer and was a scholar-track athlete.

She is a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She is a competitive dancer at Kim Hohman’s Dance Works, a member of the 4H Bunny Hoppers and served as president of the club. She was Jr. Fair Rabbit Queen. She was a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army and is a Niswonger Performing Arts Center volunteer.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships awarded each year.