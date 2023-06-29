WKSD, WERT set HS football schedules

VW independent sports

Radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released high school football broadcast schedules for the 2023 high school football season.

WKSD’s schedule features Wayne Trace, Paulding, Antwerp and Crestview games, while WERT will again serve as the “Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.” All games will air live.

Games are subject to change. The playoff broadcast schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season.

WKSD

Friday, August 18 – Swanton at Paulding

Friday, August 25 – Antwerp at Edon

Friday, September 1 – Crestview at Wayne Trace

Friday, September 8 – Ayersville at Paulding

Friday, September 15 – Tinora at Antwerp

Friday, September 22 – Delphos Jefferson at Crestview

Friday, September 29 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp

Friday, October 6 – Fairview at Wayne Trace

Friday, October 13 – Antwerp at Paulding

Friday, October 20 – Paulding at Wayne Trace

WERT

Friday, August 18 – Van Wert at Bryan

Friday, August 25 – Bath at Van Wert

Friday, September 1 – Celina at Van Wert

Friday, September 8 – Van Wert at Defiance

Friday, September 15 – Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Friday, September 22 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

Friday, September 29 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

Friday, October 6 – Van Wert at Shawnee

Friday, October 13 – Kenton at Van Wert

Friday, October 20 – Van Wert at Elida