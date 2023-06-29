WKSD, WERT set HS football schedules
VW independent sports
Radio stations 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM have released high school football broadcast schedules for the 2023 high school football season.
WKSD’s schedule features Wayne Trace, Paulding, Antwerp and Crestview games, while WERT will again serve as the “Voice of the Van Wert Cougars.” All games will air live.
Games are subject to change. The playoff broadcast schedule will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season.
WKSD
Friday, August 18 – Swanton at Paulding
Friday, August 25 – Antwerp at Edon
Friday, September 1 – Crestview at Wayne Trace
Friday, September 8 – Ayersville at Paulding
Friday, September 15 – Tinora at Antwerp
Friday, September 22 – Delphos Jefferson at Crestview
Friday, September 29 – Wayne Trace at Antwerp
Friday, October 6 – Fairview at Wayne Trace
Friday, October 13 – Antwerp at Paulding
Friday, October 20 – Paulding at Wayne Trace
WERT
Friday, August 18 – Van Wert at Bryan
Friday, August 25 – Bath at Van Wert
Friday, September 1 – Celina at Van Wert
Friday, September 8 – Van Wert at Defiance
Friday, September 15 – Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Friday, September 22 – Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Friday, September 29 – Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert
Friday, October 6 – Van Wert at Shawnee
Friday, October 13 – Kenton at Van Wert
Friday, October 20 – Van Wert at Elida
