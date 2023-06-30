Annual Holiday at Home event set for Independence Day

Tuesday’s Holiday at Home at the Van Wert Area Historical Society is a family friendly event. Photo submitted

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Independence Day wouldn’t the same without Van Wert’s annual Holiday at Home celebration and two more offerings have been announced for the Tuesday, July 4 event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Wert County Historical Society at 602 N. Washington St.

The Van Wert Area Model Railroad Club will be at the caboose and running train displays, and Clint Meyer will be at the log cabin to answer questions and share his expertise on pioneer life and log cabins.

The family friendly event will also include games for the kids, vendors, and music by the Van Wert Area Community Band,

Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, ice cream, drinks and more will be served at the concession area between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to the 2023 “Operation Back to School” operating budget.

One event will begin early on July 4. The Firecracker Century Bike Tour will leave from nearby Jubilee Park between 7:30-10 a.m. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. The tour described as a scenic tour through Van Wert County with routes of 17, 34 or 62 miles. If taking the longer route, bikers are advised to leave early.

Parking for Tuesday’s annual Holiday at Home eventwill be available in the lot on Third St. Enter Third St. from Market St., as it will be closed off at Washington St.

The Independence Day holiday will be capped off with Van Wert’s annual fireworks display, sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation and the City of Van Wert. Weather permitting, the show will begin at 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School parking lot. Those attending are asked not to bring sparklers, fireworks or any type of alcoholic beverages on school property