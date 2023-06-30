Outdoorsmen to hold military match

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host a military bolt gun match on Saturday, July 8, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club at 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45 a.m.

Any military bolt rifle may be used. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used.

The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo for $23 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds, which includes the target fee.

For more information, go online to www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.