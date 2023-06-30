Stabler retires…

After 22 years on the force and a total of 31 years of public service, Van Wert Police Officer Shane Stabler is retiring. He was honored during a ceremony on Thursday. Stabler served over four years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force and six years in the Air National Guard. He joined the Van Wert Police Department July 6, 2021. During his time with the VWPD, he was a member of the Special Response Team and was a chemical munitions instructor and less lethal weapons instructor. His retirement will become official on Thursday, July 6. He’s pictured with Mayor Ken Markward, with Chief Doug Weigle in the background. VWPD photo