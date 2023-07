Rain moved in shortly before Saturday’s Independence Day parade in downtown Van Wert and it may have kept some people away from the annual event. The parade began at the YWCA and went along Main St. to the YMCA. The July 4 celebration will continue on Tuesday with the Holiday at Home event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Van Wert Area Historical Society and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Van Wert High School. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent