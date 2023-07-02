Brush pickup scheduled for next week
VW independent staff
Van Wert’s second brush pick up of 2023 is scheduled for Monday, July 10. Brush should be out by 7 a.m. that day. Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.
- The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long.
- The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.
- Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up.
- The city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up.
Brush will be picked up one final time this summer, September 18.
POSTED: 07/02/23 at 9:01 pm. FILED UNDER: News