Flea Market and Trade Days approaching

VW independent staff/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Sportsman’s Club is reminding everyone that its annual Flea Market and Trade Days will be held from dawn to dusk, July 27-29, at 3385 Ohio 81, two miles east of Willshire.

Admission and parking will be free and there will be all types of flea market items, crafts, cement figures, tools, dog supplies, antiques, fishing, and hunting supplies. The vendor’s auction will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Food concessions willl be available and this year breakfast will be served from 6-10 a.m. by the Willshire Sportsman’s Club members. Lunch and supper concessions will be served by the Parkway Booster Club.

No three-wheelers or four-wheelers will be allowed except for the handicapped, and attendees must be 16 to drive a golf cart. A few vendor spaces are still available for $50 per lot. Check the latest details and updates on the Willshire Sportsman’s Club Facebook page.

Willshire Sportsman’s Club is a non-profit organization that offers membership for $10 per year. Club meetings are every third Monday at 7 p.m. Contact Ron Schumm at 419.495.2730 or Dan Strader at 419.203.4557 for details.