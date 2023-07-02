OSHP releases OVI checkpoint results

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — One driver was caught with drugs and two firearms during an effort to remove impaired drivers from roads in Delphos on Friday.

According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver was found to be in felony possession of drugs and was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

During the checkpoint along Ohio 66 (N. State St.), troopers and officers with the Delphos Police Department made brief contact with the drivers of 188 vehicle, that passed through the checkpoint. Northbound and southbound traffic was checked and no drivers were found to be impaired.

In addition, troopers and officers conducted saturation patrols in the area of the checkpoint. 17 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations, including the one found in possession of drugs.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.