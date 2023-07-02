Wren FD gets donation…

The Golf Committee from Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $500 to the Wren Volunteer Fire Department. The Elks are known for their support of villages and small towns not only within Van Wert County. These funds will enable the department to make purchases that otherwise would not have been available. Pictured, left to right are Armando Alvarez golf committee member, Mike Marchek, Wren Fire Department Chief and Paul Cucciarre, golf committee member. Photo submitted