Brent E. Crone, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert .

He was born on February 3, 1948, to Don and Helen (Tribolet) Crone.

Brent graduated from Van Wert High School. Following his graduation, he went to work at Continental Can, now Greif, and retired after 45 years of service. He spent eight years in the Ohio Army National Guard. He was a member of the Van Wert American Legion Post 178 and Van Wert Elks Lodge #1197.

Brent was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed hunting and antique shopping.

Surviving are his daughters, Stacie (Matt) Lautzenheiser of Van Wert and Susan (Paul) McDaniel of Canton, Michigan; grandchildren, Tyson (Nichole) Crone, Dylan Lautzenheiser, Jacob Lautzenheiser, Caitlyn McDaniel and Jillian McDaniel; great-grandchildren, Carson and Easton Crone; nephew, Jason (Kassi) Crone, and niece, Tammy (Joe) Bruns.

Brent was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Barry A. Crone.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Military rites will immediately follow at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Homestead at Towne Center Memory Care Unit.

