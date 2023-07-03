James R. “Jim” Beard

James R. “Jim” Beard passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jim demonstrated exemplary faith and was devoted to his family and friends. He selflessly supported his loved ones and his community, who often called on him in times of uncertainty.

Jim was born on January 19, 1946 in Wren, to Mary Cowgill and Carl Beard. He graduated from Lincolnview High School in 1964, Ohio Northern University in 1968 and furthered his education at St. Francis College, receiving his Masters Degree. Jim married Theresa (Stripe) Beard on May 8, 1971 and they shared 52 years of marriage together.

Jim’s hard work and dedication to his family and strengthening the community led him to be the executive director at Starr Commonwealth, director of the WORTH Center, director of Van Wert County Job and Family Services, a college professor at Bluffton University and a court counselor for Van Wert County Probation Department.

Jim was an avid fisherman, gardener, and reader. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, and the Knights of Columbus. Most importantly, Jim adored his family, friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He especially looked forward to spending time with his wife, two daughters, son-in-law and five beloved grandchildren, who he was proud of every day.

Jim is survived by his wife Theresa (Stripe) Beard; his daughters, Tami Boroff of Dublin, and Kristen (Ty) Conrad of Van Wert, and his beloved grandchildren Sidney, Parker, Zak, Rilee and Cortney. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Beard and Rick (Deb) Beard, and sisters, Evelyn (Gerald) Breece, Sandy (Jack) Hoersten and Penny Clark, in addition to many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cowgill, fathers Joseph Cowgill and Carl Beard, and sisters Janet (Ron) Crowe and Sue (John) Raney.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Cowan & Sons Funeral Home, Van Wert. A funeral mass will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Van Wert. He will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, immediately following mass.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.