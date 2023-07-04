Livin’ on a Prayer…

Feel Good Fridays continue to bring delight on Friday night. Alas, when considering our journey through the ten free concerts, the words of Jon Bon Jovi strikes a fitting chord because “we’re halfway there!”

This Friday night guests to Fountain Park will experience the best of the American rock anthems with America’s No. 1 Bon Jovi Experience, Crush at 7:30 p.m.

The Crush Bon Jovi Tribute band has been wowing audiences with their live stage show and authentic musical renditions of Bon Jovi’s greatest hits for the better part of a decade. Make downtown Van Wert your destination for entertainment and witness a 100 percent full-on, no-holds-barred, electrifying musical experience that has to be lived to tell.

If you’re a Bon Jovi fan, you’ll definitely want to head to Fountain Park this Friday night. Photo submitted

All the big hits including Living on a Prayer, It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Wanted Dead or Alive, and much more will light up the Fountain Park night. This arena-sized production with plenty of moving lights, smoke, and pyrotechnics plays a respective tribute to one of the greatest bands in the world. Note: The bigger the hair the better when attending this Feel Good Friday.

This Friday is even more festive with the On Tap Collab with the Van Wert Chamber featuring Second Crossing Brewery and Hickory Barrel Mobile Bar. The beverage purveyors will be positioned on South Jefferson Street and ready to pour beginning at 6:30 p.m. Food concessions will be at Fountain Park making downtown Van Wert the perfect destination for feeling good and making memories that are so good.

We don’t want summertime to end. “Never Say Goodbye” by grabbing some friends and redeeming the time. Feel Good Fridays brought to you by the Van Wert County Foundation are sublime.