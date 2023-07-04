All-Stars…

The Buckeye Boys Little League came to a conclusion last Friday night with the All-Star Game held in Convoy. 22 players from seven teams were selected by league coaches as All-Stars. Marshall Hammons was crowned the home run champion in the annual home run derby prior to the game. In the game, three players were a perfect 3-3 at the plate, Peyton Evans, Jaxton Hammons, and Brayden Headington. Hammons had two inside the park home runs and Emryn Hatfield had the blast of the night hitting it over the 300 foot fence in deep center. Other standout plays included two outfield assists by Grady Longstreth and Cody Mishey. Longstreth threw out a base runner trying to stretch a single into a double in the third inning while Mishey gunned down a runner at the plate trying to score in the fifth. The game ended 8-5 and was full of quality players who have a bright future. Photo submitted