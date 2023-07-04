Convoy Community Days to offer plenty of activities

The always popular Convoy Community Days Parade will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Crestview Local Schools. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The 2023 Convoy Community Days will be celebrated this Friday and Saturday, July 7-8, with the majority of events being held at Edgewood Park. The following is a schedule of events for this year’s festival:

Friday, July 7

Car Show Under the Water Tower – This annual show will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dash plaques will be given to the first 40 car entries. There will be 23 awards presented to vehicles built prior to 1987, along with door prizes, a 50-50 drawing, music and snacks. The entry fee is $10.

Open House – The Convoy Opera House will have an open house from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

SINGO Bingo – SINGO Bingo will be offered from 6-8 p.m. at the Convoy Village Square. It’s free family friendly entertainment and prizes will be awarded. Those playing should bring a chair and marker.

July 8

Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – The Convoy Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast will be held fro 7-10 a.m. at the Edgewood Park building. Dine-in and carryout will be offered and a “donation boot” will be used for payment.

Kids Activities – The following activities will be offered for children:

Buckeye Pedal Pullers Kiddie Tractor Pull registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the pull at 11 a.m. for children ages 4-12 years old. State and national sanctioned pulls with the top three in each age group qualifying to move to next level.

Carnival games, bounce houses, and a dunk tank will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the tent near the baseball fields.

Crestview FFA animals, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Convoy Fire & EMS will display and demonstrate the equipment at the park at 11 a.m.

Lunch – A Mexican lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Edgwood Park building. The menu will include tacos, burritos, chips and cheese, chips and salsa and nachos and taco salad.

Cornhole Tournament – The annual cornhole tournament will be held at Edgewood Park, with registration starting at 11 a.m. Bags will fly at 12 p.m. Those wishing to register in advance should call Gary Schaadt at 419-203-5577. There is a 100 percent payout and sandwiches and beverages will be available.

Convoy Community Days Parade – Parade lineup will begin at 3 p.m. at Crestview Local Schools. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and will go from the school to the park. Larry and Diane Webb serving as Grand Marshals and the them will be “The Small Town That Does Big Things.”

Finger Licking Good Chicken – Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. at the Edgewood Park building. Chicken will be prepared by the Van Wert Professional Firefighters Local 681 and will include chicken, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, roll, and water or lemonade. Hot dog sandwiches will be available too. Dinner will be $10 per meal.

Ice Cream and Cake – The Village of Convoy Historical Society will serve Convoy Tastee Freeze ice cream and cake during the chicken dinner.

Bingo – Convoy Lions Club Bingo will be offered at the park from 7-9 p.m.

Dance – Kaitlyn Schmidt and the Move will perform during street dance ( 9 p.m. to midnight) at the corner of N. Main and Franklin St. Warmup music will be provided by DJ Devin Siano of “Own the Night DJ.”