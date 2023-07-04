County property taxes due by July 12

VW independent staff

The deadline to pay Van Wert County real estate taxes is fast approaching.

Property tax payments are due by Wednesday, July 12. Payments may be made at the Van Wert County Treasurer’s Office by check, cashier’s check, money order, or credit/debit cards. Those wishing to pay with cash may go to the First Bank of Berne, 102 Christopher Crossing, Van Wert, next to Walmart.

Credit card, debit card, and electronic check payments may be made online by visiting the county website at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov.