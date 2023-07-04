Help available to keep cool this summer

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The State of Ohio has assistance available to help Ohioans beat the heat and stay cool this summer.

Through September 30, income-eligible Ohioans can receive assistance in paying their electric bill, purchasing an air conditioner or fan, or making repairs to their central air conditioning unit through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, commonly referred to as H.E.A.P.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with a member who is either 60 years of age or older, has a certified medical condition, has received a disconnect notice, has been shut off, is trying to establish new electric service, or requires air conditioning. The household must have a gross annual income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $52,500.

Last year, the Summer Crisis Program assisted more than 36,000 households in Ohio, providing a total of $10.9 million in benefits.

“Every Ohioan deserves to have a safe and comfortable place to live and raise their family,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “Every year, this program helps our community partners put families first and ensure our most-vulnerable residents are protected from the burden of costly energy bills.”

Applications can be started online at energyhelp.ohio.gov, but applicants will need to schedule an in-person, phone or virtual appointment to complete it. Van Wert County is served by the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, which also serves Paulding, Defiance, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most-recent energy bills.

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

Proof of disability, if applicable.

Physician documentation noting that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, if there isn’t a member older than the age of 60.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, visit energyhelp.ohio.gov.