Ohio to have 8-man football title game

VW independent staff

Details have yet to be finalized but an 8-man football state championship game will be held in Ohio this fall.

The announcement was made last week by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association, who will sponsor the playoffs and championship game. The Ohio High School Athletic Association currently does not sponsor 8-man football but a growing number of teams in the state offer it.

The Northern 8 is the first and only conference in Ohio to offer 8-man football. It’s members include Danbury Lakeside, Holgate, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic, Sebring McKinley, Stryker and Toledo Christian.

The playoff format and championship date and site have yet to be determined.