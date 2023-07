VWPD issues fireworks traffic advisory

VW independent staff

At approximately 10:20 p.m., following tonight’s July 4 fireworks display at Van Wert High School/Middle School, all southbound traffic on S. Shannon St. will be stopped to allow all traffic from the schools to clear out.

The Van Wert Police Department is advising motorists to find an alternate route due to the high traffic volume and the temporary closure.