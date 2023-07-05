Defendants appear for court hearings

VW independent staff

12 criminal hearings were held between June 23-July 5 in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Sentencings

Mary McVicker, 34, of Payne, was sentenced to two years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. In addition, she is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Chad Robinson, 44, of Van Wert, was sentenced to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He must perform 100 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Plea changes

Lawrence Suever, 44, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Judith Ball, 40, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 9.

Nicholas Burgoon, 24, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. At a previous hearing, Burgoon admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to court and probation. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Bond violations

Britney Mitchell, 30, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond/treatment in lieu by using a controlled substance and failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment. Judge Martin Burchfield revoked treatment in lieu and set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety, and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 2.

Adrian Daniels, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu conditions by failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. August 9.

Arraignment

Jeffrey Kallas, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 9 a.m. August 8.

Probation violation

Faith Sevitz, 43, of Van Wert, admitted to violating probation by failing to report to probration on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all fifth degree felonies. She was sentenced to 300 days jail with credit for 275 time already served.

Bond modification

Jeffrey Buckner, 48, of Paulding, had his bond modified to electronic house arrest for aggravated burglary, a first degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He is to have no contact with victim or his residence and a curfew was set.

Time waiver

Tyler Paxson, 28, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. His trial set for September 11-12, with a final pre-trial to be set at a later date.