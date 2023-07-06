Klopfenstein meets with PA officials

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) recently met with members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and PJM Interconnect to discuss energy policies and partnerships.

Klopfenstein met with members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate to talk about future energy partnerships, the importance of grid reliability, and future energy policy changes.

Roy Klopfenstein

“I appreciate members of the Pennsylvania Legislature taking the time to discuss energy policies that will help consumers in both of our states,” Klopfenstein said. “Working together to create good energy policy will strengthen our grid reliability and future energy endeavors.”

Klopfenstein also met with PJM Interconnect CEO Manu Asthana to discuss a letter sent to the company expressing concerns about the effect Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Job Act (CEJA) will have on Ohio consumers.

The Illinois CEJA mandates the closure of fossil fuel-fired electrical generation unit facilities. To offset the closures, PJM has identified upgrades to the transmission system, located mostly in Ohio, and will cost an estimated $2 billion.

“The changes in Illinois remind us that we need to make sure Ohioans will not be affected financially from energy policies put forth in other states,” Klopfenstein said. “PJM needs to find solutions to make sure our energy supply isn’t strained.”

PJM has yet to give a response to the letter.