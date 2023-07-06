Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party set for this Saturday

This map shows the layout of this Saturday’s Main Street Van Wert Block Party.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s a party – a Block Party – and everyone is invited to join in the fun.

Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party will be held from 4 p.m. until midnight Saturday in downtown Van Wert and there’s no shortage of offerings and events. In fact, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“We were really under a time crunch with planning last year and I feel we are more prepared this year,” Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Joe Dray said. “We also had partners like the Van Wert County Foundation, Danfoss, Cooper Farms, and Avangrid Renewables that helped Block Party grow into the community event you see today. Main Street Van Wert also proudly partners with the Freedom Cruise and that really helps draw a crowd.”

Among the scheduled attractions: the Freedom Cruise from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., a bounce house and kids zone from 4-8 p.m., 15 market vendors from 4-8 p.m., 12 food trucks along Central Ave. from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., music by the Krazy Neyberz Band from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the Duck Egg Drop, formerly the Duck Derpy, in Town Creek at 8 p.m.

“I was worried last year about the transition from duck races to duck egg races but it was a huge success,” Dray explained. “We may be forced to make other plans if the creek is still up after recent rainfall but our hope is to see everyone cheering their eggs to the finish line on Saturday night.”

Dray added that tickets for the Duck Egg Drop are still available at the Main Street Van Wert office or they can be purchased until 7:30 p.m. at the Block Party.

In addition to the Duck Egg Drop and other attractions, the annual cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m. and the Van Wert 4-mile race will start at 8 p.m.

The Van Wert High School Class of 2003 is inviting members to a 20-year reunion, as members of the class will gather as part of the Block Party. A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. near the intersection of Central Ave and Market St., and a class picture will be taken then as well.

“The great thing about the Block Party or any of the non-ticketed events that Main Street Van Wert hosts is seeing people from all walks of life come together and have a good time,” Dray said. “It’s our way of saying thank you to our sponsors and the Van Wert community.”