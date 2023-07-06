OhioHealth ready to offer mobile services

VW independent staff/submitted information

A new OhioHealth mobile mammography unit will soon bring services to the workplace and close to home, and make it easier and more convenient for women to get life-saving mammograms.

Starting this month, the unit will serve patients in counties near the U.S. 30 corridor. The state-of-the-art mobile unit will provide mammography at businesses, healthcare provider offices and community events such as health fairs and church gatherings. OhioHealth expects to see eight to 12 patients in a typical day.

This mammography mobile unit will be available to make stops around the region. Photo submitted

“We at OhioHealth deeply believe that all members of our community deserve access to equitable healthcare,” said Arvinder Bhinder, MD, OhioHealth medical oncologist. “Life gets busy, and that’s where our new mobile mammography unit comes in. We designed this unit to address barriers while also providing the same privacy and care as coming into your doctor’s office.”

Funding for the mobile unit came from more than $1.5 million in donations ranging from $1 to $650,000, said Erin Stine, OhioHealth Foundation senior advisor for philanthropy. “The generosity of our communities never ceases to amaze me,” Stine said. “With the funds raised to launch this mobile mammography unit, we will be able to meet our community members where they are, providing greater access to lifesaving breast screenings.”

Mammography services are covered by most insurances. OhioHealth will work to ensure that all eligible patients receive mammograms, regardless of ability to pay.

“Early breast cancer is curable,” Joy Bischoff, interim president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital said. “We hope that this unit is the first step for our community members to be empowered to take charge of their health. If you see the mobile unit around town, please let it be a reminder to consider early screening for yourself and encourage your loved ones to consider it, too.”

Those interested in having the mobile mammography unit on site should call the scheduling office at 567.309.2512 for more information.