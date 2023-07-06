Verville named Rotary Club President

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Rotary Club has announced Mark Verville will serve as Club President for the 2023-2024 year.

Verville has been a Rotarian for 10 years and will assume the role from outgoing President Andrew Bashore.

Mark Verville

“It was a pleasure to work alongside Andrew during the previous 12 months as he provided steady and consistent leadership to our members and the club,” Verville said. “We have a great leadership team in place that consists of six highly engaged community members: Adam Ries (1st Federal Savings and Loan), Kevin Matthews (Van Wert County Council on Aging), Ben Cowan (Cowan and Son Funeral Home), Andrew Bashore (BRSW, Inc), Terra Bonifas (1st Federal Savings and Loan), and Linda Stutz (retired Van Wert County Board of Elections Director).”

Verville serves as President/CEO of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce. In addition to Van Wert Rotary Club, he serves on the Board of Directors of Main Street Van Wert, is a member of Van Wert Economic Development Corporation’s Revolving Loan Committee, the Business Development Corporation, and the Business Advisory Council.

Verville has been married to his wife Tonia for 25 years and together they have four children, Emma, Rachel, Sarah, and Benjamin.

Established in 1905, Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

The theme for the 2023-2024 Rotary year is “Create Hope in the World.” To learn more about Rotary International click here.

For more information regarding Van Wert Rotary Club, contact Linda Stutz at lindavote41@gmail.com or call 419.605.2925, or check the club’s Facebook page.