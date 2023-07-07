11 people die in crashes July 3-4

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 people lost their lives in nine traffic crashes during the July Fourth reporting period, defined as July 3-4.

Impairment was determined to be a factor in two of those crashes and a safety belt was not used in three of those crashes. None of the fatal crashes occurred locally.

Troopers made 133 arrests for impaired driving and 96 for drug-related charges. The Patrol responded to 249 crashes and rendered assistance to 1,067 motorists. In total, troopers made 13,634 contacts with the motoring public.

During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period, from July 1-4, a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 16 people. Of those, 11 crashes and 11 fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs.