Donation from local DAVA chapter to help children

DAVA Ohio Chaplain Shirley Plahovinsak (right) presents a check for $1,000 on behalf of DAVA Unit 54 (Van Wert) to National DAV Just B Kids scholarship program representative Brenda Bezold (left). Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

A recent donation from Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 54 of Van Wert to the DAV’s “Just B Kids” scholarship program has enabled three children to attend the Golden Corral Restaurant’s Camp Corral.

The Golden Corral Restaurant Chain has been sending children of permanently disabled veterans or fallen heroes to a one-week summer camp since 2002. Over 25,000 military children have attended Camp Corral since it started.

The National Disabled American Veterans has joined with supporting the Camp Corral Program through the Just B Kids scholarship program. The National DAV encourages its members to accept donations at Golden Corral Restaurants for the scholarship program and they will match, dollar for dollar, all of the donations.

This year, the Golden Corral is sponsoring 19 camps throughout the United States. The cost for hosting each child for this camping experience is $600 and it is entirely free for all the children, including camp-related expenses and transportation to the site.

DAVA Unit 54 Van Wert forwarded the collected donations of $1,000 to the DAVA Department of Ohio’s Headquarters in Columbus. The commander of Unit 54, Diana Pollock, is also the DAVA Commander of the State of Ohio’s Auxiliary.

The check was then driven to the National DAVA Headquarters in Erlanger, Kentucky, and qualified for the National DAV match scholarship program. This year’s program officially ended on June 30. The donation from Unit 54’s effort was now $2,000, enabling three children to attend Camp Corral this summer.

The Golden Corral’s Camp Corral will be conducting a one-week camp at the YMCA’s Camp Ernst in Burlington, Kentucky, from August 6-12.