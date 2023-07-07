Grant awarded…

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund recently awarded a $500 grant to the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting Van Wert Live events. These funds are specifically used to provide accessibility to the arts for low to moderate-income families through the VWLive Community Impact Program. The grant was made possible through Midwest’s “Round Up” program, where participating members’ electric bills are rounded up to the next highest dollar and the extra pennies are deposited into the special fund. Shown are VWAPAF Executive Director Tafi Stober and Board Secretary Eva Yarger. Photo submitted