ODOT lists weekly county road projects

Submitted information

LIMA — The following ODOT District 1 construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All work is weather permitting.

U.S. 224 between Hoaglin Center Road and State Route 637/Stemen Road will close on Monday, July 24, for approximately 75 days to replace three culverts. The project was originally scheduled to start July 10. One culvert will be replaced at a time, working west to east. The first two culverts are between Hoaglin Center Road and Slane Road; the third culvert is between Slane Road and Ohio 637/Stemen Road.

The original detour will be Ohio 637 to Ohio 114 to Ohio 127 and back to U.S. 224.

In addition, various routes will be restricted to one lane for pavement repairs. Crews will work at the following locations in the order listed below: