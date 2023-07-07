Queen tribute band coming to NPAC

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Live has announced The Kings of Queen, presented by Gary Taylor, will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 10.

The Kings Of Queen is the reigning Queen tribute band in the country, if not the world that gives everyone the opportunity to relive the magic of Freddie Mercury and Queen. Given that the lead has been dubbed as the reincarnated Freddie Mercury, frontman Emo Alaeddin honors him with a performance fit for the legendary artist. Supporting Sponsors bringing the show are Advanced Insurance Group and Fuerst Family Chiropractic.

The Kings of Queen will take the stage at the NPAC on Friday, November 10. Photo submitted

Sounding like Queen is not enough for this band. Alaeddin has a striking resemblance to Freddie Mercury and his vocal tone and range makes the live shows just like the real thing. Equally important to his vocals and looks are the costumes, which Alaeddin is known to change up to four times in one performance. After all, when it comes to stepping into the shoes of the greatest rock star ever to walk the earth, authenticity is of the utmost importance.

The Kings of Queen have sold out venues and festivals time and time again since their formation in 2021. Their playlist their greatest hits including Killer Queen, I Want To Break Free, The Show Must Go On, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Who Want To Live Forever, Somebody To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Bohemian Rhapsody, and more.

In just their first year, The Kings of Queen have performed at the most reputable venues throughout the United States. Despite the diverse range of vocals on Queen records, The Kings of Queen possesses the ability to bring the four part harmonies live to the stage. This makes the live performance a vintage showcase of the recorded treasures. Based in Orange County, California, The Kings of Queen perform all of their vocal and instrumental parts live without any overdubs or vocal tracks.

Tickets from $19 are available now to Van Wert Live Members and will release to the public on Friday, July 21. VWLive Memberships begin as low as $100 and provide 365 days of early buying opportunities and a 10 percent discount for Van Wert Live events. Memberships and tickets can be purchased at vanwertlive.com or through the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 419.238.6722.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation. 2023 Annual sponsors helping keep ticket prices low are Central Insurance, Statewide Ford, and First Federal Bank of Van Wert. The Box Office is located within the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert.