Retired teachers to hold summer lunch

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will meet for their summer luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Willow Bend Country Club.

Dr. Robin Rayfield, Executive Director of the Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association (ORTA), will be the featured speaker. He will share his candid perspective on some recent decisions and policies of the STRS Board, which manages the pension program for retired public school educators in Ohio. ORTA has concerns with several of the STRS Board practices and has been active in campaigning for reform-minded candidates for the STRS Board seats when open for election. Attendance at this luncheon meeting and program is encouraged for local ORTA members and for those yet-to-be members who are interested in the welfare of their pension program.

The summer luncheon meal cost is $11 per person. A meal reservation is needed by Wednesday, July 12. Reservations may be made with Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283. The menu includes: BBQ chicken breast, redskin potatoes, apple coleslaw, Jello salad, ice cream sundae, plus iced tea or coffee.

A VWARTA business meeting will follow the speaker presentation. Members are asked to keep track of their ongoing volunteer hours.