Elks sponsoring free Camp Clay Day

VW independent staff

Children eight and up are encourage to enjoy Elks Day at Camp Clay, from 12-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 is sponsoring the special day, which is free to all children. The day will feature paddle boats, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, wall climbing, swimming and the nature trail. The Aqua Park and playground will be open and available to use.

Camp Clay is at 9196 Liberty-Union Road in Van Wert.