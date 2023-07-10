Marjorie H. Clouse

Marjorie H. Clouse, affectionately known as Marge, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born November 23, 1923, in Van Wert, the daughter of Dane and Grace (Dreyer) Severn, who both preceded her in death.

Marge led a fulfilling life, with a career spanning multiple fields. She worked diligently at the Ohio Gas Company and the Fenton Bagley Coal Yard before finding her true passion as an aide and ward secretary at the Van Wert Hospital in 1966. Her dedication to helping others was unparalleled, and she touched the lives of countless patients during her time there. Marge retired in 1986 but continued to find ways to contribute to her community.

In 1988, Marge joined the Lady Board of Managers, where her remarkable leadership skills shone through. She served for many years as the board’s president and managed the sewing room. Her attention to detail and commitment to creating beautiful pieces were admired by all who witnessed her work until she retired in 2015.

One of Marge’s greatest hobbies and interests was sewing. With nimble fingers and a creative mind, she produced exquisite garments and crafts that were admired by many. Marge found solace in every stitch she made, pouring her heart into each piece she created. She also enjoyed crocheting, painting ceramics and gardening.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Carol (Roger) Mengerink of Van Wert; son, Stevan K. Clouse of Spokane, Washington; brother, Robert Severn of Minster; granddaughter, Melynda McCormack of Van Wert; grandsons, Roger (Denise) Mengerink of Columbus; Jason (Amy) Mengerink of Convoy, as well as other grandchildren, Tony Hire of Van Wert and Stephanie Knittle of Van Wert; great-grandsons, Nickolas Mengerink of Fort Wayne, Jacob Mengerink of Convoy, Austin Eutsler of Van Wert, and Adam (Abby) Dillow of Columbus; great-great-grandchildren Colson and Brooks Mengerink, Novaleigh Eutsler and Ezra Dillow. Additionally, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her loving spouse, Regis W. Clouse; their son Anthony R. Clouse; grandson-in-law, Mark McCormack, as well as three sisters, Betty Weddle, Coralie Wilson, and Marcia Darras.

Marge will be remembered for the love she shared with her family and friends. Her endearing personality and unwavering dedication made a lasting impact on those fortunate enough to have known her. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts that she touched throughout her remarkable life.

As we mourn the loss of such an extraordinary individual, let us also celebrate the beautiful moments we shared with Marge. She gifted us with her infectious spirit and left an indelible mark on our lives. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her legacy will continue to inspire and bring joy to all those who remember her fondly.

Marge’s life will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Will Haggis II presiding. Family and friends will be received prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

Preferred, memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, CHP Hospice or Fountain Park Visiting Nurses.

To share in Marjorie’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.