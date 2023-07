Streets to close for annual foot race

VW independent

Several city streets will be closed to traffic on Saturday, July 15, for the Van Wert 4-Mile race.

A portion of Main St., along with S. Walnut St., Greenwald St., S. Tyler St., Frothingham St., Madison Blvd., Garfield St. and Champaign St. will be closed from 7:15-9 p.m. for the race.