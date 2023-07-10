Templeton to perform at Opera House

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Country music singer and songwriter Glen Templeton is bringing his act to Convoy. The accomplished recording artist who has graced the Opry stage is set to play the historic Opera House at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 4.

Glen Templeton is coming to Convoy August 4. Photo submitted

Templeton’s legacy began to unfold when he shared the stage with his late father, Dwight Templeton, a veteran and country music recording artist. Glen sang at the VFW in Cottondale, Alabama before chasing his dreams to Nashville, Tennessee.

He soon logged appearances on CMT, the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman and more. Sharing stages with the likes of Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Montgomery Gentry, LoCash and countless others, Glen Templeton has amassed a large number of faithful fans and followers, contributing to millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, while simultaneously securing No. 1 spots on the radio charts, including Sirius XM, with good-time anthems like Ball Cap.

In 2008 Templeton was selected from among thousands of hopefuls by the daughters of country music legend Conway Twitty, to portray their father in a touring musical tribute to the late great singer.

Seating is very limited for Templeton’s up close and personal show at the Convoy Opera House. Tickets may be purchased at visionarypromotions.org.