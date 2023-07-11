Barthels named UW Campaign Chair

VW independent staff/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier announced Courtney Barthels as this year’s campaign chair for 2023-24.

“Courtney volunteered at the Day of Caring event in high school while a student ambassador at Vantage in 2013,” Bultemeier said. “After that, she joined the Board of Trustees and became the Day of Caring Chair in 2021. She has continued to be involved in helping our community through the efforts of the United Way and the annual campaign. We are excited to see where Courtney takes us this campaign year.”

Courtney Barthels

Barthels is an accounting clerk at Community Health Professionals. A Van Wert native, graduating from Rhodes State with a dual associates in business administration and accounting, she is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree. Courtney is married to her high school sweetheart Bart, who is a lead technician at New Life Scientific in Cridersville. Together they love to spend time with their daughter, Luna.

“My passion in life is non-for-profit work, making a difference in my own community, along with sustainability for generations to come,” Barthels explained. “I had the pleasure of being introduced to the United Way while in high school with the Day of Caring and got to learn what the United Way meant for our community. Our community is in such need for this day, my heart was drawn to this event as I watched so many come together to help others.”

“I decided to become campaign chair this year because as we go into the United Way’s 101st year, I want to continue the legacy in our community,” she continued. “Our daughter was born during my senior year of high school. I have utilized services that United Way helps fund each year, and once I got back on my feet I knew I had to give back. This year, I wish to accomplish educating others on the incredible agencies and programs we support.”