Law Director addresses fireworks law

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The topic of fireworks was briefly addressed during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

While many people enjoy fireworks, there are some that don’t care for them inside the city limits. The reasons can vary, from those with PTSD to people with pets who are afraid of the noise and those with other reasons.

Van Wert Law Director John Hatcher explains Ohio’s new fireworks law. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Law Director John Hatcher said he received some complaints via email about fireworks in the city limits. He noted a change in state law regarding fireworks took effect in July of 2022, and it permits fireworks July 3-5 from 4-11 p.m., and the weekends immediately before and after the holiday. Ohioans can discharge fireworks on their own property or on another person’s property if the owner of that property has given express permission for fireworks to be discharged.

“I am getting reports that there has been abuse of those times and other things like people sitting off fireworks on a public sidewalk in front of someone else’s property, with the explosion and the debris hitting cars and their lawns,” Hatcher said. “One even hit someone’s front door…I don’t think it caused any damage but they heard it. Just to be clear to the public, yesterday (Sunday) was the weekend after the Fourth of July so you are outside the statute starting today.”

Hatcher added he plans to discuss the matter with the police department in the near future to discuss specific scenarios and how violations will be handled.

The new state law allowing fireworks went into effect in July of 2022. Here are the dates and times when fireworks may be legally discharged in Ohio:

Chinese New Year (4-11 p.m.)

Cinco de Mayo (4-11 p.m.)

Memorial Day weekend (4-11 p.m.)

Juneteenth (4-11 p.m.)

July 3, 4, and 5, and the weekends immediately before and after (4-11 p.m.)

Labor Day weekend (4-11 p.m.)

Diwali (4-11 p.m.)

New Year’s Eve (4-11:59 p.m.)

New Year’s Day (12-1 a.m.; 4-11 p.m.)

As part of the new law, any municipality may opt out of allowing fireworks to discharge within their limits.