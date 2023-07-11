Random Thoughts: NWC, Reds, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around the Northwest Conference, a collegiate transfer, Northwestern, the Cincinnati Reds, a change involving OHSAA, and Eggerss Stadium.

NWC

So far, there are no new developments involving Delphos St. John’s possibly joining the Northwest Conference.

Principal Adam Lee confirmed last month that school officials were considering a move from the Midwest Athletic Conference to the NWC, but indicated the decision would take some time.

“At this time we are only in the initial stages of discussing this invitation and working with our Blue Jay family to examine all angles to ensure any decision we make is in the best interest of our school and students for the future,” Lee said on June 27.

For now, everything seems to be in a holding pattern. Even if Delphos St. John’s joins the NWC, that will still leave the conference short by one member, but I’m told officials are still working on filling the spot.

Good luck

Best of luck to Landon Price, the former Lincolnview High School pitcher who committed to Ohio State, but is transferring to Ohio University after one season in Columbus.

The Buckeyes underwent a coaching change after Price committed and often times such a switch doesn’t necessarily work out for all concerned. I’m sure Price will do well in Athens.

Northwestern

Speaking of coaching changes, one happened at Northwestern Monday night.

Allegations of hazing had surfaced and head coach Pat Fitzgerald was initially given an odd two-week off-season suspension. Apparently, more details came to light, leading university leaders to reconsider the punishment.

I’m not a rush-to-judgment kind of guy – I hope the university thoroughly checked and corroborated the allegations before deciding on dismissal.

Reds

As many of you know, I’m a Cleveland Guardians fan but I’m also happy to see the Reds doing so well. Here’s hoping the second half of the season mirrors the success they’ve had in recent weeks.

Cash

Wording tucked away in Ohio’s latest two-year budget could have some effect on tickets and concessions at OHSAA events.

In a nutshell, the wording says starting in October, all OHSAA schools must accept cash as a form of payment for admissions and concession sales. This change only applies to regular season events.

If I’m reading this correctly, schools may continue to use digital or online ticketing, but must also accept cash at the gate if seats are available. If there are any athletic directors who believe I’m wrong, please let me know. Digital ticketing began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been met with a fairly lukewarm response.

I’m not a fan of non-budget items being squirreled away in a budget bill. I’m a person who believes the budget should be just that – the budget – without the extras like this. However, I will say that this is probably a good idea especially for those who aren’t online or smartphone saavy.

Turf

It won’t be long now before artificial turf goes down at Eggerss Stadium. There’s still a lot of work to do but it’s nice to see things progressing there. If all goes as planned, the Cougars will host Crestview on the new turf August 11, during the annual Jamboree game, which serves as the final preseason tune-up for both teams.

As always, if you have comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.