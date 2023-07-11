YMCA donates to Pave the Way project

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County announced in May that all new membership fees during the month of June would be donated in support of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society’s “Pave the Way” project at the VW County Fairgrounds. The project will improve current walkways and pave new walkways that lead traffic around the grounds.

The YMCA supports other local organizations whenever possible.

YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison presents a donation to Van Wert County Fairgrounds Office Administrator Rayana Thatcher. Photo submitted

“We have chosen the “Pave the Way” project with the Van Wert Agricultural Society because of the importance of the fairgrounds to our communit, said YMCA Membership Director Kevin Morrison, who organized the donation. “The fairgrounds has hosted the YMCA for multiple events in the past and we enjoy any opportunity to collaborate with the fairgrounds to serve our community. We are happy to support the paving of new and existing pathways for the safety and enjoyment of everyone who attends events at the fairgrounds.”

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact Morrison at kevin@vwymca.org or 419.238.0443.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.