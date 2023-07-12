The magic of Disney…

Family fun in the summer sun will feel so good in Fountain Park at 7:30 p.m. this Friday.

Back by popular demand, the family concert of the Feel Good Friday Series in 2022 makes a triumphant return. Get out the Disney costumes and join us for festive family memory-making with the ultimate Disney cover band The Little Mermen.

The band’s repertoire covers all 82 years of the Disney canon, including favorites from The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, and Frozen. The group performs in full costume with band members dressing up as characters from the films. This Friday night will be jam-packed with nostalgic fun and sing-alongs. They are hailed by BuzzFeed and Time Out New York as the premiere Disney cover experience. Come join the fun as the Fountain Park stage opens up the window to a whole new world! In case it needs reminding, Disney music is enjoyable for all ages.

Family fun will be abound at Fountain Park on Friday. Photo submitted

Friday night fans who come to be entertained will also learn more about good things on the way! The Van Wert Live Team will be announcing a “December To Remember” that consists of four dynamic holiday shows that will deliver future family fun right here at home. The shows are packed together at a 25 percent discount to provide great entertaining value. The diverse selection of shows can be gifted to friends and family or used personally to truly make your December one to remember.

Van Wert Live along with the Van Wert County Foundation, which powers the Feel Good Friday Series, is honored to entertain our Van Wert family and our friends that travel from near and far to make Van Wert their destination for entertainment. The reviews we receive from out of town guests are resoundingly positive of the warm hospitality that is extended when they arrive in our beautiful downtown Van Wert. Sometimes in this world there is pain. Our response is to entertain. So join for the refrain. Together, joy is what we gain.