Block out as executive director of Van Wert Forward

Hall Block announced Wednesday that he is no longer with Van Wert Forward. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A major change has occurred at Van Wert Forward, the organization leading a multiphase facelift of the downtown area.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Executive Director Hall Block announced in a Facebook post that he is out of that position.

“I am no longer working with the (Van Wert County) Foundation,” he wrote. “It seems that certain folks felt they were better off without me. Early on in the life of Van Wert Forward, I began conveying broadly that this project was a total paradigm shift and that by the end it would likely look nothing like anybody expected at the beginning. Little did I know the paradigm shift would not involve me.”

“Despite wanting to be involved for the long haul, I am involved no longer and I am moving on,” he added.

Block also thanked those who have supported him and said he hopes to remain in the Van Wert area, but realizes as his job search moves toward Fort Wayne, Lima and other communities, the chances will increase that he and his family will move out of Van Wert.

More details about his departure are unknown. Block did not respond to a request for further comment and Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Block was no longer listed on the Van Wert County Foundation or Van Wert Forward websites. He began as a property manager for the Van Wert County Foundation in February of 2020, then was named executive director of Van Wert Forward in January of this year. His Linkedin page lists June as the end of his employment with the organization. During his time, he oversaw the downtown restoration and development project.

It’s not known how or if Block’s departure will affect Van Wert Forward’s downtown development project.

This story will be updated as more details become available.